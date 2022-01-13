IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Rep. Zoe Lofgren on 1/6 committee investigation: It’s a giant puzzle we’re putting together

11:46

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-California) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the subpoenas released by the January 6th committee which target social media companies like Meta and Twitter, as well as the DOJ charging members of Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracyJan. 13, 2022

