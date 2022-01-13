Rep. Zoe Lofgren on 1/6 committee investigation: It’s a giant puzzle we’re putting together
Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-California) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the subpoenas released by the January 6th committee which target social media companies like Meta and Twitter, as well as the DOJ charging members of Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracyJan. 13, 2022
