IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Longtime friend of E. Jean Carroll reacts to verdict: 'It was very, very moving'

    11:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse on Justice Thomas ethics scandal: 'We need honest courtrooms'

    10:22

  • Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    09:30

  • TX State Rep. Johnson: People prefer to protect guns and not people

    08:12

  • DOJ intensifies efforts to determine if Trump hid documents

    06:34

  • Andrew Weissmann: The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys are not going away

    10:41

  • Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr: Republicans 'want silence' from dissenting voices

    05:13

  • NYT: Racist text pushed Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson

    07:51

  • Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards

    06:04

  • Fred Guttenberg: America in its history has supported gun safety

    11:40

  • Elaine Luria: Pence ‘shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s required’

    10:04

  • Sen. Blumenthal: Congress has 'a responsibility' to investigate SCOTUS over ethics concerns

    11:34

  • Sean Patrick Maloney: ‘We're in a fight right now for LGBTQ equality’

    06:17

  • Abby Grossberg: Tucker Carlson made 'my life a living hell'

    11:59

  • Abby Grossberg lawyer: She has a ‘uniquely strong’ case against Fox

    10:05

  • Dominion lawyer reacts after settlement with Fox News for $787.5 million

    10:38

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

    03:10

  • Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran reportedly recused from documents case

    06:49

Deadline White House

Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

09:07

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele react to Congressman George Santos (R-NY) being charged for a litany of crimes including wire fraud and money laundering May 10, 2023

  • Longtime friend of E. Jean Carroll reacts to verdict: 'It was very, very moving'

    11:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse on Justice Thomas ethics scandal: 'We need honest courtrooms'

    10:22

  • Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    09:30

  • TX State Rep. Johnson: People prefer to protect guns and not people

    08:12

  • DOJ intensifies efforts to determine if Trump hid documents

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All