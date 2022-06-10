Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred

Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/607:37
- Now Playing
Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred10:21
- UP NEXT
Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/608:58
Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns08:01
David Hogg: Gun safety is a ‘moral issue’ not a political one05:40
Rep. Connolly hopes Uvalde family testimony will ‘unharden hearts’ in Congress03:55
Jan. 6 hearings to connect domestic violent extremists with the political world10:37
Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform08:39
Rosie Perez: The biggest form of activism 'is your vote'06:20
Proud Boys leader and four lieutenants charges with seditious conspiracy11:52
Melber: Navarro ‘thought he was on offense’ until indictment10:19
Members of far-right Proud Boys infiltrate GOP establishment in Florida08:11
Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol09:19
TX State Sen. says Gov. Abbott is trying to ‘bamboozle’ the public08:17
GOP readies legal fight to contest elections09:09
Growing outrage and protests as NRA meets in Houston08:55
Randi Weingarten on teachers lost in Uvalde: 'They're angels'10:12
Tim Miller: GOP resistance to gun laws is ‘because of apathy about the deaths of those kids’04:41
Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting11:08
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/607:37
- Now Playing
Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred10:21
- UP NEXT
Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/608:58
Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns08:01
David Hogg: Gun safety is a ‘moral issue’ not a political one05:40
Rep. Connolly hopes Uvalde family testimony will ‘unharden hearts’ in Congress03:55
Play All