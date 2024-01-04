IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Rep. Swalwell and family threatened, as swatting calls on the rise across the United States

08:38

Frank Figluizzi, former assistant Director for Counterintelligence and David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace for Deadline White House to discuss the increased threat environment facing elected officials and how some of our top political leaders are refusing to denounce these threats.  Jan. 4, 2024

