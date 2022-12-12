IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitement

11:27

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), member of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, discusses the final steps in the committee’s investigation into Jan. 6 and what to expect in their final report and presentationDec. 12, 2022

