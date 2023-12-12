IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

12:02

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) joins Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the need for the House to pass an aid package to continue the United States support for Ukraine in their war against Russia, and the importance of passing separate packages for Ukraine aid and border security ahead of President Biden's press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Dec. 12, 2023

