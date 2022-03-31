IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin

    05:18
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues

    11:36

  • Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’

    06:12

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth

    11:25

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

    08:36

  • Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt

    10:54

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

  • McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination

    03:59

  • Lviv resident: People of Mariupol don’t expect to get out alive

    05:13

  • Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace

    04:10

  • Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies

    09:28

  • Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings

    10:52

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country

    08:15

  • Frontline journalists in Ukraine make sure the free flow of information goes uninterrupted

    07:48

  • The pro-Putin wing of the GOP echoes Kremlin disinformation

    10:03

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

Deadline White House

Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable

09:57

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), member of the January 6th select committee, discusses the latest developments in their investigation and the DOJ expanding their Jan. 6 investigationMarch 31, 2022

  • Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin

    05:18
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues

    11:36

  • Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’

    06:12

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth

    11:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All