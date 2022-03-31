Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Julia Ioffe says 'people are scared to bring bad news' to Putin
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), member of the January 6th select committee, discusses the latest developments in their investigation and the DOJ expanding their Jan. 6 investigationMarch 31, 2022
