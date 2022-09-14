IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI serves MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with search warrant

    Rep. Lofgren: ‘Outrageous’ that Trump would pardon insurrectionists

    Geoffrey Berman: ‘We managed to push back every attempt to interfere in our cases’

  • Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

  • Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end

  • Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t

  • Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing

  • DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master

  • Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

  • New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’

  • Andrew Weissman: Our adversaries are 'having a field day' looking for Mar-a-Lago docs

  • Dem congressional nominee calls out Rep. Stefanik for attacks on law enforcement

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

  • John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done

Deadline White House

Rep. Lofgren: ‘Outrageous’ that Trump would pardon insurrectionists

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), member of the January 6th select committee, reacts to former President Trump calling into a rally for January 6th defendants and discusses new evidence the committee has received regarding the Secret ServiceSept. 14, 2022

