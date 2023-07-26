Rep. Lofgren: A lot of innocent people were harmed by the ex-president

- Now Playing
Rep. Lofgren: A lot of innocent people were harmed by the ex-president06:19
- UP NEXT
Special counsel’s office interviews former Trump DOJ official Richard Donoghue07:12
Eric Holder: Jack Smith has gotten the Justice Dept. ‘back on track’10:06
Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’08:57
Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme05:52
Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’08:40
Special Counsel blasts Trump bid to delay docs trial09:40
Jared Kushner appears before federal grand jury09:30
Rep. Goldman: Republicans are acting as defense attorneys for Trump09:25
The clearest sign yet that Trump’s third run for the presidency is a legal strategy09:47
John Kelly says Trump discussed using IRS to retaliate against FBI employees09:36
Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case11:13
Chasten Buttigieg: GOP focused on minimizing and attacking LGBTQ Americans08:38
Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'02:21
'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'01:52
Biden: This court has done more to unravel basic rights than any other in recent history — it's not normal01:36
Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election06:54
Weissmann on Trump audio: ‘It’s hard to imagine something more devastating'05:56
- Now Playing
Rep. Lofgren: A lot of innocent people were harmed by the ex-president06:19
- UP NEXT
Special counsel’s office interviews former Trump DOJ official Richard Donoghue07:12
Eric Holder: Jack Smith has gotten the Justice Dept. ‘back on track’10:06
Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’08:57
Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme05:52
Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’08:40
Play All