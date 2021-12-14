Rep. Lieu on the Meadows contempt vote: ‘You can’t just ignore this committee’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses the House contempt vote on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the new details of his communications on January 6thDec. 14, 2021
