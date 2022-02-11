Rep. Aguilar says the 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any door at this point’
07:19
Share this -
copied
Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-CA) discusses the progress of the January 6th select committee despite it getting more difficult to paint the full picture of the day between missing call logs and improper record keeping Feb. 11, 2022
Miles Taylor: We were afraid to bring classified info to Trump
06:37
Now Playing
Rep. Aguilar says the 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any door at this point’
07:19
UP NEXT
Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time
07:51
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro
06:41
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder
08:58
1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups