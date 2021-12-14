Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights
Editor-at-large of The 19th Errin Haines, former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal and NBC National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur discuss the new developments in Washington on voting rights, after Senator Joe Manchin met with a group of moderate Democrats.Dec. 14, 2021
