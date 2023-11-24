IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli prime minister recieves next list of hostages due for release

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Released hostages to go through mental, medical evaluations at hospital

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cousin of freed hostage describes emotional day as family returns to Israel

    07:07

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • West Bank residents celebrate as Palestinian prisoners released from Israel

    02:09

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • 4 year old among hostages released by Hamas

    03:23

  • Released hostages face potential health issues

    03:01

  • Americans not expected to be among hostages released today

    01:14

  • Ambulances and busses carrying hostages released by Hamas cross to Egypt

    02:28

  • Israel warns war is not over and Hamas releases Thai hostages

    03:43

  • Israel and Hamas prepare to release prisoners and hostages

    02:57

  • Director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrested by Israel Defense Forces

    01:07

  • Families of Thai nationals held by Hamas plead for help

    02:30

  • A rollercoaster of emotions: Israeli hostage relative describes waiting

    04:19

  • Israeli women and children to be released in hostage deal

    06:30

  • Qatar details Israel-Hamas hostage deal

    01:19

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Netanyahu could have made diplomatic hostage deal before massive casualties: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11

Deadline White House

Released hostages to go through mental, medical evaluations at hospital

02:15

Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Israel gave an update on the eight hostages that arrived for care after being released by Hamas. They will go through medical and mental health evaluations and be reunited with their families. Nov. 24, 2023

  • Israeli prime minister recieves next list of hostages due for release

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Released hostages to go through mental, medical evaluations at hospital

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cousin of freed hostage describes emotional day as family returns to Israel

    07:07

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • West Bank residents celebrate as Palestinian prisoners released from Israel

    02:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All