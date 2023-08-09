IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters

    08:41

  • 'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 2024

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

    13:13

  • ‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment

    07:13

  • Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

    11:15

  • 'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution

    13:26

  • Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit

    01:57

  • 'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence

    03:22

  • Weissmann hammers Trump's Jan. 6 defense: 'Not a serious argument'

    12:20

  • Legal experts dismiss Trump’s lines of defense: They don't 'hold any weight'

    10:01

  • Biden-Harris campaign manager on how president will run against an opponent under indictment

    06:34

  • A case ‘unlike any other in American history’: What’s next for Trump

    10:13

  • ‘A no-brainer’: House Dems call for Trump’s Jan. 6 trial to be televised

    08:04

  • 'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

    09:07

  • ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

    08:04

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

    08:32

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

  • Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53

Deadline White House

Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

08:07

Political Columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Patricia Murphy, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former top State Department official Rick Stengel discuss with Alicia Menendez, in for Nicolle Wallace, what Fani Willis is planning as she is expected to present against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.Aug. 9, 2023

  • 'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters

    08:41

  • 'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 2024

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

    13:13

  • ‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment

    07:13

  • Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

    11:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All