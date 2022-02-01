Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference
Former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council Alexander Vindman and former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul discuss with Nicolle Wallace the first comments from Vladimir Putin on Ukraine since December and what the US should do moving forwardFeb. 1, 2022
