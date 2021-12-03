IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'10:41
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards08:19
Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots06:21
Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid08:56
Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist04:06
David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'05:00
SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance09:21
Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows04:28
Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push10:24
Trump's post-White House grift05:56
Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week10:25
Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid03:28
Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures11:57
Rev. Sharpton: I was preparing Ahmaud Arbery’s family for the worst05:04
Meet the 'Bonnie and Clyde' of MAGA World06:41
Jury awards $25M in damages for 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally07:14
Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'10:41
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald discusses with Nicolle Wallace why she decided to charge the parents in the Oxford school shooting and the next steps of the investigationDec. 3, 2021
Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'10:41
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards08:19