Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape
April 22, 202406:38
Deadline White House

Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

06:38

Lisa Rubin MSNBC Legal Correspondent and Harry Litman, former U.S. Assistant Attorney General joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss what the prosecution presented to the jury on Day 1 of opening arguments, and how the prosecution plans to make use of crude recordings of Donald Trump that show the jury the type of language he uses to describe women.April 22, 2024

