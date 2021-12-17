President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights08:09
UP NEXT
Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would05:54
Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee09:35
Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’08:48
New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy10:19
Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets05:31
Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’11:03
Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records03:12
Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights08:38
Rep. Lieu on the Meadows contempt vote: ‘You can’t just ignore this committee’04:49
Rep. Crow on attempts to overthrow the election: ‘We’re not talking about history here’08:59
Documents provided by Mark Meadows create more questions to be answered09:46
Melissa Murray: Justice Sotomayor makes the TX law an ‘existential crisis’ for the Court06:19
Latest round of subpoenas expands the wide net cast by the 1/6 committee08:50
Rep. Jamie Raskin on 1/6 committee: 'Everything is moving in our direction at this point' 06:30
Appeals court rules against Trump in White House doc fight04:33
After voting to impeach Trump, can Rep. Meijer survive the GOP?08:35
Dr. Redlener: There’s a ‘gaping chasm’ between the vaccine haves and have nots07:28
Meadows backtracks to get back in Trump’s good graces10:55
Georgia braces for dramatic GOP governor primary04:24
President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights08:09
President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards on President Biden’s renewed push to pass voting rights legislationDec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights08:09
UP NEXT
Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would05:54
Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee09:35
Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’08:48
New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy10:19
Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets05:31