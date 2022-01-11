President Biden backs Senate rule change to pass voting rights
10:40
Share this -
copied
Former Senator Claire McCaskill, New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and former Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Harris Symone Sanders react to the President and Vice President’s speeches in Georgia where they pushed for a filibuster change in order to pass voting rights reformJan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
President Biden backs Senate rule change to pass voting rights
10:40
UP NEXT
CEO of the New Georgia Project wants Biden’s GA speech to be a ‘recognition of the crisis moment’
08:01
Peter Strzok: The 1/6 committee needs to ‘use every tool at their disposal’
08:18
New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'
06:10
Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview
09:32
Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation