IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'

    06:10

  • Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview

    09:32

  • Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation

    09:47

  • Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06

  • Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party

    03:24

  • Rep. Pete Aguilar says Jan. 6 committee will ‘clearly articulate’ case to public

    10:51

  • Biden admin. steps up efforts to prevent another Jan. 6

    06:17

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: ‘This is a country that’s wounded’

    10:42

  • Kara Swisher: Social media 'is not a public utility'

    06:38

  • Neal Katyal: ‘We’re all hoping from reassurance’ from AG Garland on Jan. 6

    07:19

  • Extremist groups go local in the year since the Capitol riot

    09:08

  • Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary

    08:15

  • NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy

    03:59

  • Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6

    10:47

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’

    06:27

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing

    07:23

  • Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP

    06:41

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’

    07:06

Deadline White House

Peter Strzok: The 1/6 committee needs to ‘use every tool at their disposal’

08:18

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, Washington Post congressional correspondent Jackie Alemany, and “Washington Week” moderator Yamiche Alcindor discuss the standoffs brewing between the Jan. 6 committee and "Trump world" that could determine the probe’s next stepsJan. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'

    06:10

  • Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview

    09:32

  • Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation

    09:47

  • Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06

  • Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All