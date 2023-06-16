IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Pete Strzok: Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare

09:13

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Pete Strzok, New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, and former top official in the Justice Department's National Security Division Mary McCord discuss the national security fallout from Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documentsJune 16, 2023

