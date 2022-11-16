IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Swalwell: The voters rejected violent rhetoric… that was on the ballot

    07:20

  • Jon Karl: Trump motivated to announce candidacy by fear of indictment

    11:29

  • New documents detail foreign government spending at Trump’s D.C. hotel

    05:47

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump has a ‘big loser label slapped on his forehead’

    07:37

  • Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter

    07:34

  • AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

    06:40

  • Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

    10:08

  • Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

    08:44

  • DNC Chairman: T.V. ads don’t win close elections

    05:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

    09:24

  • The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

    10:09

  • DOJ grants Kash Patel immunity for documents testimony

    07:20

  • Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms

    10:26

  • Mallory McMorrow: GOP is invoking violence as a political strategy

    06:38

  • Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

    11:06

  • Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

    11:10

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

    06:59

  • GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

    09:16

  • Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

    06:06

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

    09:19

Deadline White House

Pete Strzok: The national security concerns around Trump were not resolved

08:26

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Pete Strzok, former top official in the Justice Department’s National Security Division Mary McCord, and former Senior National Security Official at the Justice Department’s National Security Division Brandon Van Grack discuss Trump throwing his hat in the ring for another run at the White House while he remains a national security threat Nov. 16, 2022

