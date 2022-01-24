Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discusses with Nicolle Wallace the news of the Pentagon's order to put 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" to assist with the defense of NATO allies and whether President Biden will send troops to UkraineJan. 24, 2022
