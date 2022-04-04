IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'08:05
UP NEXT
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’11:10
A victory for now for voting rights in Florida06:19
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine11:23
White House Chief of Staff: Trump asking Putin for info on Biden is 'disgusting'09:44
Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin05:18
Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable09:57
Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues11:36
Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’06:12
Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’10:15
Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth11:25
Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community08:36
Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt10:54
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’09:18
UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing07:59
McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination03:59
Lviv resident: People of Mariupol don’t expect to get out alive05:13
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace04:10
Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies09:28
Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings10:52
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'08:05
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discusses with Nicolle Wallace the latest from Russia's invasion into Ukraine.April 4, 2022
Now Playing
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'08:05
UP NEXT
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’11:10
A victory for now for voting rights in Florida06:19
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine11:23
White House Chief of Staff: Trump asking Putin for info on Biden is 'disgusting'09:44
Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin05:18