IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New audio details oval office meeting from 2020 when Trump was briefed on fake electors plot

    10:49
  • Now Playing

    Paul Ryan ‘sees the light’ calls Trump and ‘authoritarian narcissist’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Psaki: ‘Classic case of projection’ - Rep. Comer under increased scrutiny for use of shell companies

    05:49

  • ‘It all started with a tweet’ - Jury to decide damages Rudy Giuliani owes to election workers

    09:54

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41

  • Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07

  • Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

    09:44

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

    10:45

  • Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

    11:29

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

    12:02

  • Jack Smith will use Donald Trump’s phone data from January 6th in election interference trial

    10:13

  • Rudy Giuliani defamation trial begins in step towards accountability for the big lie

    11:33

  • Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

    07:07

  • Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

    12:12

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s courtroom composure: 'He does not care'

    12:00

  • 'Last call to find a Trump alternative': Anti-Trump GOP scrambles to find a candidate for 2024

    05:18

  • House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

    06:56

  • Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court, but statements about Jack Smith allowed

    12:36

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

    08:56

Deadline White House

Paul Ryan ‘sees the light’ calls Trump and ‘authoritarian narcissist’

06:59

Former Chief of Staff for Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor joins Jen Psaki in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss how Republicans are willing to say their true feelings about the current leader of their party once they are no longer accountable to the Republican voting base. Dec. 14, 2023

  • New audio details oval office meeting from 2020 when Trump was briefed on fake electors plot

    10:49
  • Now Playing

    Paul Ryan ‘sees the light’ calls Trump and ‘authoritarian narcissist’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Psaki: ‘Classic case of projection’ - Rep. Comer under increased scrutiny for use of shell companies

    05:49

  • ‘It all started with a tweet’ - Jury to decide damages Rudy Giuliani owes to election workers

    09:54

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41

  • Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All