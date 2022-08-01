IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. drone strike kills top al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced

    05:27

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

    08:23

  • Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure

    11:44

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’

    12:00

  • Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31

  • Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

  • Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General

    07:23

Deadline White House

Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

09:05

Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff and former Chief of Staff for DHS Miles Taylor react to Republicans trying to claim they had a legitimate reason to block the burn pit billAug. 1, 2022

  • U.S. drone strike kills top al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All