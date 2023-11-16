Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election11:39
'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee04:37
Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial07:49
- Now Playing
Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty11:07
- UP NEXT
Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not08:09
Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’10:54
FBI Director Wray: A 'rogue's gallery’ of the threats against the U.S since Hamas Oct. 7 attack07:01
Donald Trump asks for mistrial in civil fraud case11:17
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade06:39
Republicans' ‘deeply embarrassing’ day on Capitol Hill04:58
Trump ‘had his hand on multiple clown car steering wheels’ in his effort to stay in power10:30
Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud09:35
Ohio Republicans just can't help themselves on abortion rights07:39
‘A gaping hole for mischief’ - Breaking down the new Supreme Court’s code of conduct09:28
Loyalty and no guardrails - Inside Donald Trump’s plans for a second term of vengeance08:39
Nicolle: Trump is ‘more erratic, more unstable’ than when he was in the White House10:50
Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed10:37
Elise Stefanik carries Trump's water in a desperate attempt to discredit the civil fraud trial07:38
Nicolle: 'Trump is running on dismantling the rule of law in America'11:07
Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus08:52
Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election11:39
'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee04:37
Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial07:49
- Now Playing
Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty11:07
- UP NEXT
Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not08:09
Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’10:54
Play All