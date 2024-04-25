Partisan hacks’: Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments

- Now Playing
Partisan hacks’: Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments08:14
- UP NEXT
‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court09:13
‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House06:12
New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election10:39
‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim10:59
‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away05:03
‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom08:30
Nicolle: ‘These are the facts Trump wants to keep from his voters’ reaction from Hush Money trial11:49
Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’11:35
‘Catch and kill’ dissected, jury exposed to how National Enquirer worked to help Trump campaign06:58
Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed08:55
‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign10:26
‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial12:05
‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony07:44
Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape06:38
‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial11:58
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath10:01
‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense06:52
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial08:14
‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial07:34
- Now Playing
Partisan hacks’: Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments08:14
- UP NEXT
‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court09:13
‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House06:12
New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election10:39
‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim10:59
‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away05:03
Play All