NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after days of letting his hate go unchallenged08:22
- Now Playing
NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump08:27
- UP NEXT
Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election10:01
Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies08:59
Rep Lofgren: Trump is ‘legally obligated to come in and testify’09:42
Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'08:30
Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are04:24
Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false06:38
Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 105:57
Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 207:31
Olympian Rennae Stubbs on the 'importance' of normalizing conversations about mental health07:53
Rep. Demings: Don’t listen to what Marco Rubio says, watch what he does07:45
A new chapter in the saga of Trump’s legal woes06:33
Randi Weingarten on Ukraine's teachers: They're 'nation builders'07:22
White House Deputy Chief of Staff: Ultimately we have to codify Roe06:02
Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap11:59
Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’10:50
Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate04:04
Aguilar: Committee subpoenaed Trump because 'all roads lead' to him being responsible10:38
Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating09:39
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after days of letting his hate go unchallenged08:22
- Now Playing
NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump08:27
- UP NEXT
Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election10:01
Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies08:59
Rep Lofgren: Trump is ‘legally obligated to come in and testify’09:42
Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'08:30
Play All