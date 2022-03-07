NYT photojournalist: We cannot sanitize war when it comes to targeting civilians
08:27
Share this -
copied
After capturing the final moment of a Ukrainian family trying to flee, Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times photojournalist Lynsey Addario discusses the importance of covering the loss of civilian life March 7, 2022
Now Playing
NYT photojournalist: We cannot sanitize war when it comes to targeting civilians
08:27
UP NEXT
Member of Ukrainian Parliament: We were so close to nuclear castastrophe
11:58
State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia
09:40
Adm. Stavridis: We need to get weapons into the hands of Ukrainians
05:12
Pentagon establishes deconfliction channel with Russia