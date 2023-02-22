IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Buttigieg: Concerns of East Palestine residents will continue for years

    09:46

  • Igor Novikov: ‘This is the most decisive week of this war’

    09:47

  • New filing reveals Fox News hosts and executives didn’t believe election lies

    11:20

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36

  • Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31

  • Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17

  • The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump

    08:50

  • Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump

    11:19

  • Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values

    09:31

  • Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34

  • Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

  • Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24

  • Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

Deadline White House

NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

10:45

New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, and former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on the breaking news that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed in Jack Smith’s January 6th investigationFeb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Buttigieg: Concerns of East Palestine residents will continue for years

    09:46

  • Igor Novikov: ‘This is the most decisive week of this war’

    09:47

  • New filing reveals Fox News hosts and executives didn’t believe election lies

    11:20

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36

  • Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All