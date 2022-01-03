IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6

    10:47

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’

    06:27

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing

    07:23

  • Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP

    06:41

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’

    07:06

  • Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

    06:28

  • Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro

    07:21

  • Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause

    03:17

  • 'Enormous victory': Joyce Vance breaks down Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

    07:18

  • Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'

    09:01

  • Full interview: Ron Klain on Omicron, testing, and voting rights

    10:34

  • Dr. Oz Senate candidacy brings new scrutiny to track record of dispensing dubious medical advice

    08:34

  • CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases

    02:34

  • Supreme Court to hold special hearing on Biden vaccine mandates on January 7

    07:14

  • Jury finds former officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

    10:38

  • Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office

    06:11

  • Aaron Sorkin on Biden's first year in office: He's not Donald Trump

    07:17

  • What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

    06:57

NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy

03:59

NBC's Ellison Barber discusses with Nicolle Wallace how newly elected mayor Eric Adams hopes to keep the nation's largest school district open, despite surging cases of Covid.Jan. 3, 2022

