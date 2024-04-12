Nowhere to hide: Donald Trump set to be held to account in first criminal trial of an ex-president

New York Times Reporter Kate Christobek, Political Reporter and MSNBC Contributor, Nick Confessore, and Donny Deutsch, Host of the “On Brand” Podcast join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to preview what the start of the first criminal trial with the defendant being an ex-President and what to expect on Monday as jury selection gets underway. April 12, 2024