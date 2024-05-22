IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley will vote for Donald Trump, after he mocked her husbands military service 
May 22, 202402:20
Nikki Haley will vote for Donald Trump, after he mocked her husbands military service 

02:20

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent reacts with Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to the news that Nikki Haley will vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election. May 22, 2024

