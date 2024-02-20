Nikki Haley gets emotional speaking about husband serving abroad who Donald Trump attacked

Ali Vitali, NBC News Correspondent, Erin Haines, Editor at Large for The 19th and Jim Messina, former campaign manager for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Nikki Haley vowing to stay in the GOP Presidential primary past the South Carolina primary where she trailing heavily in the polls and what her strategy might be to continue the campaign as Donald Trump continues to rack up delegates. Feb. 20, 2024