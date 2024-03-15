IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Team Trump came for Fani Willis, and they missed, game on’
March 15, 202410:55

    Nicolle Wallace: 'Team Trump came for Fani Willis, and they missed, game on'

    10:55
Deadline White House

Nicolle Wallace: 'Team Trump came for Fani Willis, and they missed, game on'

10:55

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator of the January 6th Select Committee, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, and Rev. Al Sharpton joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to news from Fulton County which will allow DA Fani Willis to remain as prosecutor in the trial involving Donald Trump and his alleged election interference in the state of Georgia, and what the next steps look like.  March 15, 2024

    Nicolle Wallace: 'Team Trump came for Fani Willis, and they missed, game on'

    10:55
