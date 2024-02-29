Prosecutors plan to use text from Trump’s own book in the hush money case against him10:14
'Nobody is coming to rescue us, it's on us now’: Andrew Weissmann and Charlie Sykes react to SCOTUS10:18
- Now Playing
Nicolle Wallace: ‘SCOTUS willing to listen to the argument that America has a king’09:08
- UP NEXT
‘I am terrified for our country’: Legal experts react to news SCOTUS will hear Trump Immunity case04:38
‘I'm very troubled’: Lisa Rubin reacts to timeline of SCOTUS hearing Trump Immunity case03:42
Judge Luttig: ‘It is unimaginable to me the former President will be tried before November’05:33
Luttig: There was no reason for SCOTUS to take Trump's case. Today's decision is momentous.06:10
Motion denied: Mark Meadows loses appeal to move Georgia election interference out of Fulton County07:13
‘Power above principal’: Democrat Senators react to Mitch McConnell's stepping down from leadership04:22
Nicolle Wallace on Mitch McConnell: 'We have to live with his legacy for a long time'11:43
‘A hot mess’: Trump legal team's attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart06:06
Nicolle Wallace: ‘IVF, won’t be a thing in places that pass these republican laws’08:40
Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’07:00
Jack Smith takes a sledgehammer to Trump’s argument on how he and Biden handled classified documents11:45
Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’06:07
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Donald Trump will give authoritarianism a try if re-elected’11:00
‘Where are the men’: Trump’s former female aides sound the alarm about a potential second term07:10
‘It went from Russian hoax, to damn right we are colluding’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump and Russia08:38
Manhattan DA seeking gag order against Donald Trump ahead of hush money trial11:44
‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy10:32
Prosecutors plan to use text from Trump’s own book in the hush money case against him10:14
'Nobody is coming to rescue us, it's on us now’: Andrew Weissmann and Charlie Sykes react to SCOTUS10:18
- Now Playing
Nicolle Wallace: ‘SCOTUS willing to listen to the argument that America has a king’09:08
- UP NEXT
‘I am terrified for our country’: Legal experts react to news SCOTUS will hear Trump Immunity case04:38
‘I'm very troubled’: Lisa Rubin reacts to timeline of SCOTUS hearing Trump Immunity case03:42
Judge Luttig: ‘It is unimaginable to me the former President will be tried before November’05:33
Play All