Nicolle Wallace: ‘SCOTUS willing to listen to the argument that America has a king’
Feb. 29, 202409:08

Former Capitol HIll Police Officer and Congressional candidate Harry Dunn joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to yesterday’s stunning decision that the Supreme Court is willing to hear the argument from Donald Trump that any American president is above the law for laws they commit while in office.Feb. 29, 2024

