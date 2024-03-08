IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC
March 8, 202403:24

Deadline White House

Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC

03:24

John Heilemann, MSNBC National Affairs Analyst, and Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “Politics Nation” on MSNBC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump installing his daughter in law Lara Trump as one of the co-chairs of the Republican National Committee March 8, 2024

