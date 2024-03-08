Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC

John Heilemann, MSNBC National Affairs Analyst, and Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “Politics Nation” on MSNBC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump installing his daughter in law Lara Trump as one of the co-chairs of the Republican National Committee March 8, 2024