Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden should run on amending the constitution, capping age for President at 75’
    Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden should run on amending the constitution, capping age for President at 75’

Deadline White House

Charlie Sykes, MSNBC Columnist, Katty Kay, U.S. Special Correspondent for BBC, and Molly Jong-Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair join Nicolle Wallace to discuss how President Biden has been forced to deal with a double standard regarding his age, with his likely Republican opponent just two years younger, and what he and his campaign should do about it. March 4, 2024

    Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden should run on amending the constitution, capping age for President at 75’

