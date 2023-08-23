IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20

  • Fmr. DOJ official thinks Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a ‘coherent’ defense in Fulton County

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: Trump’s co-defendants ‘kicking and screaming’ trying to evade justice in GA

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. federal judge: Trump, allies committed ‘grave crimes’ with 2020 election coup plot

    15:08

  • Key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents case retracts false testimony after switching lawyers

    04:44

  • Nicolle: A new chapter in holding the accused liars, fraudsters and coup plotters accountable

    14:35

  • NJ judge recounts story of son’s murder, need to 'protect judges' amid rise in violence, threats

    19:58

  • ‘I don’t understand what you just said’: GOP candidate waffles on RNC loyalty pledge

    09:43

  • 'Sung like a canary!' Former GOP lawmaker says Meadows flipped on Trump

    08:55

  • Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

    13:04

  • Trump’s legal earthquake: Capitol Police officer refuses to 'shut up' until conviction

    13:39

  • GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

    05:24

  • 'Disturbing': Top Dem warns Trump, MAGA World about threats amid legal earthquake

    07:12

  • Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

    05:35

  • Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'

    06:18

  • 'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia

    09:24

  • 'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family

    04:31

  • Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’

    11:00

  • ‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment

    06:43

  • See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

    06:08

Deadline White House

Nicolle: Trump’s co-defendants ‘kicking and screaming’ trying to evade justice in GA

10:15

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the latest co-defendants to surrender in Fulton County, including Rudy Giuliani. Aug. 23, 2023

  • Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20

  • Fmr. DOJ official thinks Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a ‘coherent’ defense in Fulton County

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: Trump’s co-defendants ‘kicking and screaming’ trying to evade justice in GA

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. federal judge: Trump, allies committed ‘grave crimes’ with 2020 election coup plot

    15:08

  • Key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents case retracts false testimony after switching lawyers

    04:44

  • Nicolle: A new chapter in holding the accused liars, fraudsters and coup plotters accountable

    14:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All