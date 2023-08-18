IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

    13:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s legal earthquake: Capitol Police officer refuses to 'shut up' until conviction

    13:39

  • GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

    05:24

  • 'Disturbing': Top Dem warns Trump, MAGA World about threats amid legal earthquake

    07:12

  • Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

    05:35

  • Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'

    06:18

  • 'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia

    09:24

  • 'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family

    04:31

  • Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’

    11:00

  • ‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment

    06:43

  • See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

    06:08

  • 'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

    10:39

  • 'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

    05:23

  • 'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

    09:00

  • Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

    09:42

  • 'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

    14:11

  • 'Obsession with queer people': DeSantis rocked as FL schools drop AP class citing 'Don't Say Gay'

    07:26

  • 'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters

    08:41

  • 'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 2024

    03:48

  • Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

    08:07

Deadline White House

Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

13:04

Executive producer of Showtime's 'The Circus' John Heilemann, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and New York Times Washington Correspondent Glenn Thrush join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Trump's growing fear of that he will land behind bars after the cancellation of his "conclusive report" that would expose massive voter fraud in 2020, as well as his lawyers asking for a 2026 start to his federal case involving overturning the results of the 2020 election.Aug. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

    13:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s legal earthquake: Capitol Police officer refuses to 'shut up' until conviction

    13:39

  • GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

    05:24

  • 'Disturbing': Top Dem warns Trump, MAGA World about threats amid legal earthquake

    07:12

  • Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

    05:35

  • Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All