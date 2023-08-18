Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

Executive producer of Showtime's 'The Circus' John Heilemann, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and New York Times Washington Correspondent Glenn Thrush join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Trump's growing fear of that he will land behind bars after the cancellation of his "conclusive report" that would expose massive voter fraud in 2020, as well as his lawyers asking for a 2026 start to his federal case involving overturning the results of the 2020 election.Aug. 18, 2023