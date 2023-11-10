Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed10:37
Elise Stefanik carries Trump's water in a desperate attempt to discredit the civil fraud trial07:38
- Now Playing
Nicolle: 'Trump is running on dismantling the rule of law in America'11:07
- UP NEXT
Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus08:52
'Heartbroken, Furious, and Angry': Election Official sounds off on threats facing poll workers11:53
The Supreme Court 'The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards'11:50
‘Party of losing’: Republicans double down strategy that cost them elections09:15
Jack Smith: ‘Trump stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes’05:57
Nicolle: Voters showed once again they will not sit by quietly09:00
Mary Trump on her uncle: 'He is an entitled loser who did nothing but waste his father's fortune'10:52
Ivanka Trump 'comes out of hibernation' taking the stand in a Manhattan courtroom10:52
'The issue that won't go away': Republicans toxic abortion stance cost them another election10:46
Abortion rights takes center stage on Election Day in Ohio11:33
Trump's favorite child set to take the stand tomorrow05:47
Jack Smith’s team fights back against Donald Trump’s effort to delay his trial past the election11:55
Trump 'played the victim card perfectly': Inside the courtroom of Donald Trump's testimony11:24
Chris Christie booed for saying the obvious06:07
Nicolle: ‘Overflowing with distraction, theatrics, and grievance’ - Donald Trump takes the stand10:10
‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions09:20
Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case07:42
Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed10:37
Elise Stefanik carries Trump's water in a desperate attempt to discredit the civil fraud trial07:38
- Now Playing
Nicolle: 'Trump is running on dismantling the rule of law in America'11:07
- UP NEXT
Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus08:52
'Heartbroken, Furious, and Angry': Election Official sounds off on threats facing poll workers11:53
The Supreme Court 'The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards'11:50
Play All