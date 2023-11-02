IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

    11:03

  • Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Justice Thomas's benefactors over ethics concerns

    07:18

  • Nicolle: ‘A Chilling Warning’ - the threat of terrorism in the wake of Hamas October 7 attack

    11:24

  • House GOP 'Exploiting Crisis’ to play politics with aid for Israel

    07:39

  • Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

    09:42

  • 'A family affair:' Trump and his kids set for cross-examination in New York civil fraud trial

    10:27

  • ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

    10:54

  • Nicolle: ‘Words have consequences’ Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order on Donald Trump

    09:50

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07

  • 'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

    08:57

  • Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

    11:35

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

    11:32

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

    05:00

  • ‘Trump's right hand man' questions swirl about Mark Meadows cooperation with Special Counsel

    08:55

Deadline White House

Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

07:42

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, Glenn Kirschner former U.S Assistant Attorney, and Tim Heaphy, former lead prosecutor for the Jan 6 Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House for the latest on the cross examination of Donald Trump's children in the New York civil fraud case Nov. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

    11:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All