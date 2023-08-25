Nicolle: Prologue over, chapter one just beginning for Trump, co-defendants in GA

Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and Executive Producer of Showtime's "The Circus" John Heilemann join Nicolle Wallace to discuss what's next as Donald Trump and his co-defendants prepare for arraignment and how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will move forward with the case. Aug. 25, 2023