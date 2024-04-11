Nicolle on Trump’s NY Hush Money case: This is about cheating, this is about lying to the voters

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion, and Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to describe the implication of an ex-President going on criminal trial and what to expect when and if he chooses to take the stand and testify under oath, without the ability to unleash his usual parade of lies. April 11, 2024