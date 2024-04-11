IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nicolle on Trump’s NY Hush Money case: This is about cheating, this is about lying to the voters
April 11, 202408:53

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Deadline White House

Nicolle on Trump’s NY Hush Money case: This is about cheating, this is about lying to the voters

08:53

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion, and Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to describe the implication of an ex-President going on criminal trial and what to expect when and if he chooses to take the stand and testify under oath, without the ability to unleash his usual parade of lies. April 11, 2024

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

