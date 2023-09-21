Nicolle: How Gen. Milley fought to contain an unstable Trump, protect 'stability' of democracy

Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey, Editor-at-Large for the Bulwark Charlie Sykes and former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy join Nicolle Wallace to discuss new reporting from The Atlantic which details General Mark Milley's tireless efforts to counter an unstable Donald Trump.Sept. 21, 2023