Deadline White House

New reporting unveils the far-right activism of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

10:12

Washington Correspondent for the New Yorker Jane Mayer discusses her new reporting that asks whether Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, poses a threat to the Supreme Court Jan. 24, 2022

