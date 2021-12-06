New report details how Trump has better positioned himself to subvert the next election
09:56
Share this -
copied
Host of the “Hell and High Water” Podcast John Heilemann and former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi discuss Bart Gellman’s report in The Atlantic detailing how Trump is planning a future coup, and the threats of political violence growing strongerDec. 6, 2021
Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'
10:41
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans
04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth
10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation
09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel
05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards