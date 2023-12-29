New recordings from Ken Chesebro show the last ditch effort to keep Trump in power

Former FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok, Paul Butler, Former Federal Prosecutor, Former Congressman David Jolly, and Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network join Symone Sanders Townsend Sanders to discuss the new report which shows how far Trump’s team of crazies went to try to overturn the election including the efforts to get Senator Ron Johnson to stop the count on January 6th. Dec. 29, 2023