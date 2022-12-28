IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

11:59

New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios Katty Kay react to the January 6th committee sharing 18 new transcripts to the publicDec. 28, 2022

